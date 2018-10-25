  1. Home
  2. Recalls

CB2 Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

Name of product:
Pendant lights
Hazard:

The insulation on the electrical wiring can come loose, posing fire and shock hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
About 260
Consumer Contact:

CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on the weekend or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.   

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CB2’s Colby lacquered wood and glass pendant light fixtures. The recalled lights are hanging ceiling lights that measure 17.5 inches long. They have a clear glass shade that measures 12 inches in diameter and a hanging cord that measures 75 inches long.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pendant lights, keep the light switch in the off position and contact CB2 to receive free removal of the recalled light and free installation of the replacement light.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

CB2 stores nationwide and online at CB2.com from November 2017 through August 2018 for about $100.

Importer(s):

CB2, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-023
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Cooper Lighting Recalls Solar/Battery Powered Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard
Spiraledge Recalls Yoga Backless Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
AAA Innovations Recalls Promotional Cooler/Grills Due to Fire Hazard
IKEA Recalls Ceiling Lamps Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards
Cost Plus World Market Recalls Daybeds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard