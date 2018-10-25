CB2 Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

The insulation on the electrical wiring can come loose, posing fire and shock hazards.
CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on the weekend or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CB2’s Colby lacquered wood and glass pendant light fixtures. The recalled lights are hanging ceiling lights that measure 17.5 inches long. They have a clear glass shade that measures 12 inches in diameter and a hanging cord that measures 75 inches long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pendant lights, keep the light switch in the off position and contact CB2 to receive free removal of the recalled light and free installation of the replacement light.
None reported
CB2 stores nationwide and online at CB2.com from November 2017 through August 2018 for about $100.
CB2, of Northbrook, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800