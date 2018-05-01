Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Carter’s 3-piece penguin cardigan sets. The recalled sets consist of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. They were sold in sizes newborn to 24 months. Style number 127G596 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the cardigan, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers are 190795798203, 190795798166, 190795798173, 190795798180, 190795798135, 190795798142, 190795798159. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Style No.
|
NB
|
190795798203
|
127G596
|
3M
|
190795798166
|
6M
|
190795798173
|
9M
|
190795798180
|
12M
|
190795798135
|
18M
|
190795798142
|
24M
|
190795798159
Consumer should immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department and request a free return label and envelope to return the cardigan for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.
