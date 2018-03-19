  1. Home
Carrier® Recalls to Repair Commercial Rooftop HVAC Units Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Carrier WeatherExpert commercial packaged rooftop HVAC units with humidimizer option
Hazard:

The HVAC’s humidimizer fan can fail to shut off when a connected smoke detector is tripped, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2018
Units:
About 530
Consumer Contact:

Carrier toll-free at 844-864-8748 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.carrier.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” to locate a local Carrier dealer for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Carrier WeatherExpert 6-23 ton, 48/50 series, light commercial rooftop HVAC units intended for use in commercial and institutional buildings and that have a factory installed dehumidification feature. The model numbers are 48/50LC07-26 with an A in the 6th digit and a 0 (zero) in the 14th digit of the model number (e.g., 48LCTA24F2M5-0S1B3). Note that dashes should be counted as digits in the model number. The serial numbers are 1214P to 3317P. The model and serial number can be found on the unit rating plate located on the back of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Purchasers should immediately contact their Carrier dealer for a free repair, which consists of free replacement and installation of the electronic control board. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

Carrier has received one report of a fan not shutting off during installation testing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Carrier distributors nationwide from March 2014 to September 2017 for between $25,000 and $93,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Carrier México, S.A. de C.V.

Importer(s):

Carrier Corporation, of Jupiter, Fla.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-731
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
