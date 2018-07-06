  1. Home
Camso Recalls Dirt to Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash and Impact Hazards

Name of product:
Camso dirt to snow bike conversion kits
Hazard:

The bolts on the brakes can loosen, posing a crash or impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 6, 2018
Units:
About 480 (In addition, 430 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Camso toll-free at 866-533-0008 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.camso.co and click on “service and support” for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2018 Camso DTS 129 and Yeti Snow MX kits that are used to convert off road motorcycles or dirt bikes to track and ski vehicles. The DTS 129 kits have a serial number starting with 9025ICEXXXX located on the conversion system frame. The Yeti Snow MX kits have a serial number starting with YE3XXXX located under the system. DTS 129 and the Camso logo or the Yeti logo are printed on the side of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bikes with the recalled conversion kits and contact an authorized Camso dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Camso has received two reports involving the DTS 129 brake disc bolts loosening and seven reports involving the Yeti Snow MX brake disc bolts loosening. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2017 through May 2018 for about $4,800 for the DTS and $7,700 for the Yeti.

Manufacturer(s):

Camso Inc. of Quebec, Canada

Importer(s):

Camso Inc. of Quebec, Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
18-184
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
