Camso Recalls Dirt to Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash and Impact Hazards

The bolts on the brakes can loosen, posing a crash or impact hazard.
Camso toll-free at 866-533-0008 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.camso.co and click on “service and support” for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 Camso DTS 129 and Yeti Snow MX kits that are used to convert off road motorcycles or dirt bikes to track and ski vehicles. The DTS 129 kits have a serial number starting with 9025ICEXXXX located on the conversion system frame. The Yeti Snow MX kits have a serial number starting with YE3XXXX located under the system. DTS 129 and the Camso logo or the Yeti logo are printed on the side of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using bikes with the recalled conversion kits and contact an authorized Camso dealer for a free repair.
Camso has received two reports involving the DTS 129 brake disc bolts loosening and seven reports involving the Yeti Snow MX brake disc bolts loosening. No injuries have been reported.
Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2017 through May 2018 for about $4,800 for the DTS and $7,700 for the Yeti.
Camso Inc. of Quebec, Canada
Camso Inc. of Quebec, Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800