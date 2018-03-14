  1. Home
Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Name of product:
Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut children’s tents
Hazard:

The fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 14, 2018
Units:
About 84,000
Consumer Contact:

Jewett Cameron Company at 800-955-2879 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.jewettcameron.com and click on “Product Recall” button or banner on the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut animal themed children’s tent. The tent has four animal themes: hippo (pink), dog (brown), shark (blue) and tiger (orange). All have a fiberglass rod that springs to deploy the tent to shape and provides the support for the nylon shell.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tents and return them to Home Depot for a full refund or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 270 reports of tent rods breaking, including two reports of bruises and lacerations.

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide during November 2017 for about $13.

Manufacturer(s):

Jinhua Longyou Import and Export Co., of China  

Importer(s):

Jewett Cameron Company, of North Plains, Ore. 

Distributor(s):

Jewett Cameron Company, of North Plains, Ore. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-123
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
