Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

The fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
Jewett Cameron Company at 800-955-2879 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.jewettcameron.com and click on “Product Recall” button or banner on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut animal themed children’s tent. The tent has four animal themes: hippo (pink), dog (brown), shark (blue) and tiger (orange). All have a fiberglass rod that springs to deploy the tent to shape and provides the support for the nylon shell.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tents and return them to Home Depot for a full refund or store credit.
The firm has received 270 reports of tent rods breaking, including two reports of bruises and lacerations.
Home Depot stores nationwide during November 2017 for about $13.
Jinhua Longyou Import and Export Co., of China
Jewett Cameron Company, of North Plains, Ore.
Jewett Cameron Company, of North Plains, Ore.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800