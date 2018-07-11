  1. Home
Burton Recalls Snowboard Boots Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Snowboard boots
Hazard:

The boots can release from the binding unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 11, 2018
Units:
About 4,800
Consumer Contact:

Burton at 800-881-3138 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@burton.com or online at www.burton.com and click on “Step On Heel Cleat Update” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Step On snowboard boots from the winter 2017-2019 seasons. The recalled boots were sold in a variety of colors. The model name is printed on the inside of the boot tongue.

 

Season

Model Name

Color

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP-ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP-ON BOOT

BLUE PRINT

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

FELIX STEP-ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

FELIX STEP-ON BOOT

STATIC

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

RULER STEP-ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

RULER STEP-ON BOOT

GREY TIE DYE

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

RULER STEP-ON BOOT

TAN

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT

BLACK/MULTI

Winter 17-18 Sales Sample

LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT

TAN

Winter 17-18 Production

PHOTON STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Production

PHOTON STEP ON BOOT

BLUE PRINT

Winter 17-18 Production

FELIX STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Production

FELIX STEP ON BOOT

STATIC

Winter 17-18 Production

RULER STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Production

RULER STEP ON BOOT

GREY TIE DYE

Winter 17-18 Production

LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 17-18 Production

LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT

BLACK/MULTI

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP ON BOOT

CLOVER

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

FELIX STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

RULER STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

RULER STEP ON BOOT

BLACK/CAMO

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT

MIDNITE BLOOM

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

ION STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

ZIPLINE STEP ON BOOT

BLACK

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP ON – ASIAN FIT BOOT

CLOVER

Winter 18-19 Sales Sample

PHOTON STEP ON – ASIAN FIT BOOT

BLACK
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowboard boots and contact Burton to receive a free new heel cleat. Burton is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Burton has received seven reports of the boots releasing from the binding unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Burton and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Burton.com and other websites from November 2016 through December 2017 for between $300 and $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Jia You Plastics, of China

Importer(s):

The Burton Corporation, of Burlington, Vt.

Distributor(s):

The Burton Corporation, of Burlington, Vt.    

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-753
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
