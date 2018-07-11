Burton Recalls Snowboard Boots Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The boots can release from the binding unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Burton at 800-881-3138 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@burton.com or online at www.burton.com and click on “Step On Heel Cleat Update” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Step On snowboard boots from the winter 2017-2019 seasons. The recalled boots were sold in a variety of colors. The model name is printed on the inside of the boot tongue.
|
Season
|
Model Name
|
Color
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLUE PRINT
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
FELIX STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
FELIX STEP-ON BOOT
|
STATIC
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
RULER STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
RULER STEP-ON BOOT
|
GREY TIE DYE
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
RULER STEP-ON BOOT
|
TAN
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT
|
BLACK/MULTI
|
Winter 17-18 Sales Sample
|
LIMELIGHT STEP-ON BOOT
|
TAN
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
PHOTON STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
PHOTON STEP ON BOOT
|
BLUE PRINT
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
FELIX STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
FELIX STEP ON BOOT
|
STATIC
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
RULER STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
RULER STEP ON BOOT
|
GREY TIE DYE
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 17-18 Production
|
LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK/MULTI
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP ON BOOT
|
CLOVER
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
FELIX STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
RULER STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
RULER STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK/CAMO
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
LIMELIGHT STEP ON BOOT
|
MIDNITE BLOOM
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
ION STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
ZIPLINE STEP ON BOOT
|
BLACK
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP ON – ASIAN FIT BOOT
|
CLOVER
|
Winter 18-19 Sales Sample
|
PHOTON STEP ON – ASIAN FIT BOOT
|
BLACK
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowboard boots and contact Burton to receive a free new heel cleat. Burton is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Burton has received seven reports of the boots releasing from the binding unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.
Burton and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Burton.com and other websites from November 2016 through December 2017 for between $300 and $400.
Jia You Plastics, of China
The Burton Corporation, of Burlington, Vt.
The Burton Corporation, of Burlington, Vt.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800