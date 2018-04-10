  1. Home
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2017 Can-Am Outlander and Outlander Max All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The dynamic power steering shaft can break and result in a loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 10, 2018
Units:
About 6,500 (In addition, about 2,800 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Center” and then “Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 Can-Am Outlander and Outlander Max all-terrain vehicles equipped with a dynamic power steering (DPS) and a 450 or 570 engine. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.

 

Model

Colors

2017 Outlander DPS 570 EFI

Yellow, Green, Camo

2017 Outlander DPS 450 EFI

Yellow, Green, Camo

2017 Outlander XT 570 EFI

Yellow, Pure Magnesium

2017 Outlander Hunter Edition 570 EFI

Camo

2017 Outlander XMR 570 EFI

Red, White, Black

2017 Outlander MAX DPS 570 EFI

Yellow, Green

2017 Outlander MAX DPS 450 EFI

Yellow, Green

2017 Outlander MAX XT 570 EFI

Pure Magnesium, Yellow

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of broken steering shafts worldwide, including two reports in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2016 through December 2017 for between $6,000 and $9,750.

Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-735
