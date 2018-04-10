BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The dynamic power steering shaft can break and result in a loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard to consumers.
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Center” and then “Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2017 Can-Am Outlander and Outlander Max all-terrain vehicles equipped with a dynamic power steering (DPS) and a 450 or 570 engine. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.
|
Model
|
Colors
|
2017 Outlander DPS 570 EFI
|
Yellow, Green, Camo
|
2017 Outlander DPS 450 EFI
|
Yellow, Green, Camo
|
2017 Outlander XT 570 EFI
|
Yellow, Pure Magnesium
|
2017 Outlander Hunter Edition 570 EFI
|
Camo
|
2017 Outlander XMR 570 EFI
|
Red, White, Black
|
2017 Outlander MAX DPS 570 EFI
|
Yellow, Green
|
2017 Outlander MAX DPS 450 EFI
|
Yellow, Green
|
2017 Outlander MAX XT 570 EFI
|
Pure Magnesium, Yellow
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 13 reports of broken steering shafts worldwide, including two reports in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2016 through December 2017 for between $6,000 and $9,750.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
