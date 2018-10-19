Brookstone Wireless Speakers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium ion batteries in the wireless speakers can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
Brookstone toll-free at 866-576-7337 any time or online at www.omnimgt.com/BrookstonerecallFAQ/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Brookstone Big Blue Party™ indoor/outdoor wireless speakers. The recalled speakers are silver or gray colored and measure about 6 inches wide by 6 inches deep by 16 inches tall. The SKU is printed on the bottom underside of the speaker. The speaker may also have “Brookstone” printed at the bottom on one side of the speaker, as well as on the label on the underside of the speaker.
|
SKU
|
Description/Color
|
849504
|
Graphite
|
318417
|
360 with Chromecast
|
952645
|
light gray
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and properly dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs according to state and local regulations.
Brookstone has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Contact the toll-free number or visit the Omni Management Group website for information about a possible refund.
Brookstone has received 12 reports of the speakers overheating and catching fire, resulting in five reports of property damage totaling about $2,000.
Ace Hardware, Bloomingdale's, Bon-Ton, Brookstone, Macy’s, Patriot stores and other stores nationwide, on the Home Shopping Network and online at Amazon.com, Brookstone.com, RueLaLa.com, Wayfair.com, Zulily.com and other websites from December 2013 through August 2018 for about $200.
Plastoform Industries LTD., of China
Brookstone Purchasing Inc., of Merrimack, N.H.
