Brookstone Wireless Speakers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Wireless speakers
Hazard:

The lithium ion batteries in the wireless speakers can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Recall date:
October 19, 2018
Units:
About 164,000
Consumer Contact:

Brookstone toll-free at 866-576-7337 any time or online at www.omnimgt.com/BrookstonerecallFAQ/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Brookstone Big Blue Party™ indoor/outdoor wireless speakers. The recalled speakers are silver or gray colored and measure about 6 inches wide by 6 inches deep by 16 inches tall. The SKU is printed on the bottom underside of the speaker. The speaker may also have “Brookstone” printed at the bottom on one side of the speaker, as well as on the label on the underside of the speaker.

 

SKU

Description/Color

849504

Graphite

318417

360 with Chromecast

952645

light gray

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and properly dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs according to state and local regulations.

Brookstone has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Contact the toll-free number or visit the Omni Management Group website for information about a possible refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Brookstone has received 12 reports of the speakers overheating and catching fire, resulting in five reports of property damage totaling about $2,000.

Sold At:

Ace Hardware, Bloomingdale's, Bon-Ton, Brookstone, Macy’s, Patriot stores and other stores nationwide, on the Home Shopping Network and online at Amazon.com, Brookstone.com, RueLaLa.com, Wayfair.com, Zulily.com and other websites from December 2013 through August 2018 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Plastoform Industries LTD., of China

Importer(s):

Brookstone Purchasing Inc., of Merrimack, N.H.

Distributor(s):

Brookstone Purchasing Inc., of Merrimack, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-017
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise