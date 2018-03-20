Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury

The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction, posing a risk of injury to bystanders.
Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Recalls & Warranty” for more information. Dealers can be found using the dealer locator at www.simplicitymfg.com , www.snapper.com , or www.masseylawn.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding lawn mowers. The riding lawn mowers were sold in red/black or orange/black color combinations with a Snapper, Massey Fergusen or Simplicity logo on the hood. Riding mowers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall. The model and serial numbers are located on the frame near the front tires. If a black dot is present on either the equipment ID label or the shipping crate label, the product has been repaired and is not included in the recall.
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
2691325
|
2017632053
|
2017840824
|
2691326
|
2017723459
|
2017953873
|
2691329
|
2017737659
|
2017824706
|
2691330
|
2017603538
|
2017772330
|
2691331
|
2017633942
|
2017772150
|
2691332
|
2017603223
|
2017775530
|
2691333
|
2017585284
|
2017585883
|
2691334
|
2017707916
|
2018012782
|
2691335
|
2017714879
|
2018013046
|
2691336
|
2017727313
|
2018003962
|
2691337
|
2017736304
|
2018019132
|
2691338
|
2017716723
|
2018018637
|
2691339
|
2017765556
|
2018026629
|
2691340
|
2017751589
|
2017751716
|
2691341
|
2017744904
|
2017745146
|
2691343
|
2017649093
|
2017652000
|
2691345
|
2017779918
|
2017780488
|
2691346
|
2017648707
|
2017779841
|
2691361
|
2017635133
|
2017635247
|
2691406
|
2017649118
|
2017824328
|
2691407
|
2017824420
|
2017824578
|
2691415
|
2017734169
|
2017985524
|
2691418
|
2017751179
|
2018026900
|
2691419
|
2017762911
|
2017820841
|
2691450
|
2017989272
|
2018030491
|
7800950
|
2017654676
|
2017682423
|
7800951
|
2017634484
|
2017635097
|
7800952
|
2017595626
|
2017667271
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a Briggs & Stratton dealer to schedule a free repair.
None reported
Briggs & Stratton dealers nationwide from August 2016 through January 2018 for between $1,500 and $13,000.
Briggs & Stratton Corp., of Wauwatosa, Wis.
Briggs & Stratton Corp., of Wauwatosa, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800