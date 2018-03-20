  1. Home
Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury

Name of product:
Snapper, Simplicity, and Massey Ferguson riding mowers
Hazard:

The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction, posing a risk of injury to bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 20, 2018
Units:
About 18,000 (In addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Recalls & Warranty” for more information. Dealers can be found using the dealer locator at www.simplicitymfg.com , www.snapper.com , or www.masseylawn.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding lawn mowers. The riding lawn mowers were sold in red/black or orange/black color combinations with a Snapper, Massey Fergusen or Simplicity logo on the hood. Riding mowers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall. The model and serial numbers are located on the frame near the front tires. If a black dot is present on either the equipment ID label or the shipping crate label, the product has been repaired and is not included in the recall.

 

Model

Serial Number Range

2691325

2017632053

2017840824

2691326

2017723459

2017953873

2691329

2017737659

2017824706

2691330

2017603538

2017772330

2691331

2017633942

2017772150

2691332

2017603223

2017775530

2691333

2017585284

2017585883

2691334

2017707916

2018012782

2691335

2017714879

2018013046

2691336

2017727313

2018003962

2691337

2017736304

2018019132

2691338

2017716723

2018018637

2691339

2017765556

2018026629

2691340

2017751589

2017751716

2691341

2017744904

2017745146

2691343

2017649093

2017652000

2691345

2017779918

2017780488

2691346

2017648707

2017779841

2691361

2017635133

2017635247

2691406

2017649118

2017824328

2691407

2017824420

2017824578

2691415

2017734169

2017985524

2691418

2017751179

2018026900

2691419

2017762911

2017820841

2691450

2017989272

2018030491

7800950

2017654676

2017682423

7800951

2017634484

2017635097

7800952

2017595626

2017667271
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a Briggs & Stratton dealer to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Briggs & Stratton dealers nationwide from August 2016 through January 2018 for between $1,500 and $13,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Briggs & Stratton Corp., of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Briggs & Stratton Corp., of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-127
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
