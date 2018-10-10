  1. Home
Briggs & Stratton Recalls Portable Generator Fuel Tank Replacement Caps, Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Fuel tank replacement caps made by Kelch/Bemis
Hazard:

The fuel tank replacement caps lack ventilation holes which allow pressure to build up in the fuel tank, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 10, 2018
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click support to reach the company or for dealer locations.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model B4363GS fuel tank replacement caps made by Kelch/Bemis for Briggs & Stratton portable generators that use a plastic non-vented fuel tank. The fuel tank replacement caps are black and are missing the vent within the clear lens covering the fuel gauge. The fuel caps can be identified by visually inspecting the clear lens for a vent hole towards the bottom of the gauge. The caps are about 2.5 inches in diameter and 1.25 inches in width. Two 5.5 inch metal rods extend from the bottom of the caps to support a float that moves the needle in the fuel gauge. The fuel tank replacement caps have KELCH stamped into the bottom of the cap.

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the portable generators and return the recalled fuel tank replacement cap to a Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Briggs & Stratton dealers and retailers nationwide from February 2017 through February 2018 for about $26.

Manufacturer(s):

Kelch, of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., a division of Bemis Manufacturing Company

Distributor(s):

Briggs & Stratton Corporation of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
19-007
