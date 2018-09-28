  1. Home
Boy Story Recalls Action Dolls Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Mason & Billy action dolls and Mason & Billy HeForShe special edition action dolls
Hazard:

The joints on the vinyl dolls can break, creating broken pieces that pose a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 28, 2018
Units:
About 8,500 (in addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Boy Story collect at 240-670-0221 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at questions@boystory.com or online at http://www.boystory.com/productrecallform.pdf for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves four styles of Boy Story action dolls. They include the Mason and Billy Action Dolls, and the Mason and Billy HeForShe Special Edition Action Dolls. The recalled dolls are vinyl and measure 4 inches long by 7 inches wide by 18 inches high. They also came with outfits consisting of a button-up shirt, white t-shirt and jeans. Boy Story LLC is stamped on the left foot of each doll.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled dolls away from children and contact Boy Story LLC for instructions on how to receive a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

Boy Story has received about 32 reports of the vinyl breaking on the joints. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.biddleandbop.com and small retailers from December 2016 through May 2018 for about $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Mentor International Corp. of Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China

Importer(s):

Boy Story LLC, of Tampa, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-234
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

