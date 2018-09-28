Boy Story Recalls Action Dolls Due to Choking Hazard

The joints on the vinyl dolls can break, creating broken pieces that pose a choking hazard to young children.
Boy Story collect at 240-670-0221 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at questions@boystory.com or online at http://www.boystory.com/productrecallform.pdf for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four styles of Boy Story action dolls. They include the Mason and Billy Action Dolls, and the Mason and Billy HeForShe Special Edition Action Dolls. The recalled dolls are vinyl and measure 4 inches long by 7 inches wide by 18 inches high. They also came with outfits consisting of a button-up shirt, white t-shirt and jeans. Boy Story LLC is stamped on the left foot of each doll.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled dolls away from children and contact Boy Story LLC for instructions on how to receive a full refund of the purchase price.
Boy Story has received about 32 reports of the vinyl breaking on the joints. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.biddleandbop.com and small retailers from December 2016 through May 2018 for about $100.
Mentor International Corp. of Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China
Boy Story LLC, of Tampa, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800