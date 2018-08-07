  1. Home
Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles Due To Burn and Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bobcat 3400 and 3400XL utility vehicles
Hazard:

The utility vehicle’s exhaust header pipe can crack, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 8, 2018
Units:
About 2,700
Consumer Contact:

Bobcat online at www.bobcat.com and click on the Find a Dealer link at the top of the page, or at 800-743-4340 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2015 through 2018 Bobcat 3400 and 3400XL gas engine-equipped utility vehicles manufactured by Polaris Industries. The recalled utility vehicles are white and black with orange decals and have one or two rows of seats and a rear box. “Bobcat” is printed on the hood of the utility vehicle and “3400” or “3400XL” is printed on the rear box. The model and vehicle identification number (VIN #) can be found on a label under the seat and storage bin on the passenger side. The following models and VIN ranges are being recalled:

 

Year

Model

VIN Range

2015

3400 4X GAS

B3FL11001 through B3FL11911

3400 4X GAS DLX

B3FN11001 through B3FN11286

2016

3400 4X GAS

B3FL12001 through B3FL12803

3400 4X GAS DLX

B3FN12001 through B3FN12245

2017

3400 4X GAS

B3FL17001 through B3FL17580

3400 XL GAS

B3FN17001 through B3FN17124

2018

3400 4X GAS

B3FL18001 through B3FL18097

3400 XL GAS

B3FN18001 through B3FN18065

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact an authorized Bobcat dealer to schedule a free repair. Bobcat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Bobcat has received seven reports of cracked exhaust pipes. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold At:

Bobcat dealers nationwide from August 2014 through July 2018 for between $10,000 and $15,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Bobcat Company, of West Fargo, N.D.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-757
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise