BMC Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Variations in tire dimension, tire pressure, head set play and ride load, can result in insufficient space between the front wheel and downtube, posing a fall hazard.
BMC toll-free at 888-262-7755 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at timemachine01_us@bmc-switzerland.com or online at https://www.bmc-switzerland.com and click on the recall on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2017 and 2018 Timemachine 01 bicycles and model year 2018 Timemachine 01 framesets. The product is a road bike for triathlons and time trials. BMC is printed on the downtube. Timemachine 01 is printed in glossy black letters on the flat black top tube. The bikes were sold in red, yellow and black.
Model Year
Model Description
2018
Timemachine 01 ONE
2018
Timemachine 01 TWO
2018
Timemachine 01 THREE
2018
Timemachine 01 Frameset
2017
Timemachine 01 Red e-tap
2017
Timemachine 01 Ultegra Di2
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bikes and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and, if needed, a free replacement fork. Until the replacement forks are available in September/October 2018, the firm is providing consumers with a free 23C replacement tire, if needed, to ensure adequate clearance.
The firm has received four reports of fall incidents in the U.S., including one report of a broken finger.
Authorized BMC bicycle dealers nationwide from September 2016 through June 2018 for between $7,000 and $13,000.
BMC Switzerland AG, of Switzerland
BMC USA Corp., of San Diego, Calif.
