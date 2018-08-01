  1. Home
BMC Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Timemachine 01 bicycles
Hazard:

Variations in tire dimension, tire pressure, head set play and ride load, can result in insufficient space between the front wheel and downtube, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 1, 2018
Units:
About 430
Consumer Contact:

BMC toll-free at 888-262-7755 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at timemachine01_us@bmc-switzerland.com or online at https://www.bmc-switzerland.com and click on the recall on the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2017 and 2018 Timemachine 01 bicycles and model year 2018 Timemachine 01 framesets. The product is a road bike for triathlons and time trials. BMC is printed on the downtube. Timemachine 01 is printed in glossy black letters on the flat black top tube. The bikes were sold in red, yellow and black.

 

 

Model Year

Model Description

2018

   Timemachine 01 ONE

2018

   Timemachine 01 TWO

2018

   Timemachine 01 THREE

2018

   Timemachine 01 Frameset

2017

   Timemachine 01 Red e-tap

2017

   Timemachine 01 Ultegra Di2
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bikes and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and, if needed, a free replacement fork.  Until the replacement forks are available in September/October 2018, the firm is providing consumers with a free 23C replacement tire, if needed, to ensure adequate clearance.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of fall incidents in the U.S., including one report of a broken finger.

Sold At:

Authorized BMC bicycle dealers nationwide from September 2016 through June 2018 for between $7,000 and $13,000.

Manufacturer(s):

BMC Switzerland AG, of Switzerland

Importer(s):

BMC USA Corp., of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-197
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
