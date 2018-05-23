  1. Home
Bluefin Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Wireless phone chargers
Hazard:

The wireless phone charger can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 24, 2018
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

Bluefin toll-free at 877-211-7220 ext. 145 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@logoincluded.com or online at www.logoincluded.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves wireless smart phone chargers with model number AC16B printed on the bottom. The recalled chargers are circular and have clear edges and a white plastic center with black trim. They measure about 3.9" in diameter and 0.4" tall . A black USB cable is included with the chargers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Bluefin for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Distributed as a free promotional item to attendees at the FICO World tradeshow in Miami Beach, Florida and other events and the ad specialty channel in April 2018.

Importer(s):

Bluefin International, of Cumming, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-164
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

