Base Brands Recalls Water Bottles Due to Violation of Lead Paint Standard (Recall Alert)

The pink paint on the outside of the bear water bottle contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Base Brands toll-free at 833-600-2887 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@basebrands.com or online at www.reduceeveryday.com and click on Safety Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Base Brands children’s Reduce Hydro Pro Furry Friends water bottles. The stainless steel insulated, 14 ounce water bottles were sold in a pack of two bottles: a pink bottle with a character of a bear face and a gray bottle with the character of a lamb head. The recalled water bottles have a removable lid gasket and a rubber carry strap. Reduce, www.reduceeveryday.com, and 14oz/0.41L are printed on the blue or pink underside of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and return them to any Costco store for a full refund. Costco and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who purchased a water bottle via Amazon should contact Base Brands for a free replacement water bottle, including shipping, or a full refund.
None reported
Costco Wholesale stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2018 through February 2018 for about $13.
Base Brands LLC, of Atlanta, Ga.
