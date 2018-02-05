B & P Lamp Supply Recalls Lamp Sockets Due to Fire Hazard

The lamp socket screw does not fasten tightly which can result in arcing or overheating, posing a fire hazard.
B & P Lamp Supply at 800-822-3450 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at marcia@bplampsupply.com or online at www.bplampsupply.com and click 48207i Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Golo brand 3-way turn knob lamp sockets with part number GE-8015. The lamp sockets are brown. Golo, GE-8015 and 250V 250W are stamped on the top of the sockets near the wire terminals. These 3-Way Lamp Socket interiors were sold individually as a replacement/repair part only. This socket interior is a medium (E26) size lamp socket.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lamp sockets, disconnect them and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or a replacement 3-way lamp socket.
The firm has received one report of a loose screw. No injuries have been reported.
Lamp shops, lamp shade shops and lamp repair shops nationwide from May 2017 through December 2017 for about $2.
Golo Electric Lighting Co., of Taiwan
B&P Lamp Supply Inc., of McMinnville, Tenn.
