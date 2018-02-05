  1. Home
B & P Lamp Supply Recalls Lamp Sockets Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Golo lamp sockets
Hazard:

The lamp socket screw does not fasten tightly which can result in arcing or overheating, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
February 5, 2018
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

B & P Lamp Supply at 800-822-3450 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at marcia@bplampsupply.com or online at www.bplampsupply.com and click 48207i Recall Notice for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Golo brand 3-way turn knob lamp sockets with part number GE-8015.  The lamp sockets are brown. Golo, GE-8015 and 250V 250W are stamped on the top of the sockets near the wire terminals.  These 3-Way Lamp Socket interiors were sold individually as a replacement/repair part only.  This socket interior is a medium (E26) size lamp socket.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled lamp sockets, disconnect them and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or a replacement 3-way lamp socket.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a loose screw.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lamp shops, lamp shade shops and lamp repair shops nationwide from May 2017 through December 2017 for about $2.

Manufacturer(s):

 Golo Electric Lighting Co., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

B&P Lamp Supply Inc., of McMinnville, Tenn.

Recall number:
18-093
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
