Ashley Furniture Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The incorrect label on the lamp states that consumers can use 40 watt lightbulbs in the product. However, the socket is only designed to support 25 watt lightbulbs. Use of incorrect wattage lightbulbs can melt the power switch, posing a burn hazard.
Ashley Furniture at 800-477-2222 ext. 129155 from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Consumer Notifications” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Amnon floor lamps with a floor switch and 12 lightbulb sockets. The portable, electric floor lamps are metal with a bronze finish and measure about 64 inches tall. Model number L207971 is printed on a label on the underside of the lamp’s base.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled floor lamps and contact Ashley Furniture for instructions on how to receive a full refund of the purchase price. Ashley Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Ashley Furniture has received seven incident reports, including six reports in the United States of the floor lamp’s power switch melting with four of those reports resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Ashley Furniture Home stores, independently owned and operated furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Ashleyfurniture.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailer websites from February 2017 through April 2018 for between $160 and $300.
DBA Export India PVT Ltd., of India
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., of Arcadia, Wis.
