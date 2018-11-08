  1. Home
  2. Recalls

American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

An incorrectly installed throttle body can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 8, 2018
Units:
About 56,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear.  The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

2016

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4008403

2016

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4010507

2017

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4102101

2017

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4103000

2018

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**J4200001 --- 1HFVE04**J4200720

2018

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**J4200001 --- 1HFVE04**J4200780

* Variable character

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 5 reports of throttle body igniting. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through August 2018 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc. (HSC), of Timmonsville, S.C.

Distributor(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-714
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Shadescapes Recalls Pool and Patio Umbrellas Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Pacific Cycle Recalls Adult Men’s Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Shimano Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Yvolve Sports Recalls Electric Skateboards Due to to Fall Hazard; New Instructions and Warning Labels Provided