American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear. The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
2016
|
Pioneer 1000 3P
(SXS10M3*)
|
1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4008403
|
2016
|
Pioneer 1000 5P
(SXS10M5*)
|
1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4010507
|
2017
|
Pioneer 1000 3P
(SXS10M3*)
|
1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4102101
|
2017
|
Pioneer 1000 5P
(SXS10M5*)
|
1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4103000
|
2018
|
Pioneer 1000 3P
(SXS10M3*)
|
1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4203360
|
2018
|
Pioneer 1000 5P
(SXS10M5*)
|
1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4207379
* Variable character
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 22 reports of the muffler plastic heat shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from October 2015 through April 2018 for between $14,000 and $22,000.
American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
