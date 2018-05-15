  1. Home
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 15, 2018
Units:
About 65,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear.  The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

MY

Model

VIN Start

2016

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4008403

2016

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4010507

2017

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4102101

2017

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4103000

2018

Pioneer 1000 3P

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4203360

2018

Pioneer 1000 5P

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4207379

* Variable character

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of the muffler plastic heat shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from October 2015 through April 2018 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-742
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

