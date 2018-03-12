Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The power bank’s battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online anytime at https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com/ to register the product and receive a full refund.
Recall Details
This recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable. The rubberized or metallic power banks are black and rectangular. They measure about 3 inches long by 1.4 inch high by 0.9 inch wide. The power banks were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.
Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.
Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-Up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017 for between $9 and $40.
Guoguang Electric Company Limited, of China
Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.
