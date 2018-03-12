  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
AmazonBasics portable power banks
Hazard:

The power bank’s battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 13, 2018
Units:
About 260,000
Consumer Contact:

Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online anytime at https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com/ to register the product and receive a full refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable. The rubberized or metallic power banks are black and rectangular. They measure about 3 inches long by 1.4 inch high by 0.9 inch wide. The power banks were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-Up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017 for between $9 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Guoguang Electric Company Limited, of China

Distributor(s):

Amazon, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-728
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Southwire Recalls Wi-Fi Switches Due to Fire Hazard
Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Goodman Manufacturing Recalls Modular Blowers Due to Fire Hazard
Fujitsu Recalls Battery Packs for Fujitsu Notebook Computers and Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Lenovo Recalls ThinkPad Laptops Due to Fire Hazard