ALDI Recalls Deep Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Ambiano mini deep fryers
Hazard:

The deep fryer heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 10, 2018
Units:
About 35,000
Consumer Contact:

ALDI at 800-366-9967 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.aldi.us and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red. The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket. The deep fryers measure about 9.45 inches wide by 10.43 inches high by 8.23 inches deep. The units have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label.

Color/Model

Barcode Number

Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer

20072483

Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer

20072490
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled deep fryers and return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

ALDI stores nationwide from February 2018 through March 2018 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Guangzhou Linkco Electrical Industries Limited, of China

Importer(s):

ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Ill.

Distributor(s):

ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-152
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
