ALDI Recalls Deep Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The deep fryer heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
ALDI at 800-366-9967 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.aldi.us and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red. The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket. The deep fryers measure about 9.45 inches wide by 10.43 inches high by 8.23 inches deep. The units have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label.
|
Color/Model
|
Barcode Number
|
Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer
|
20072483
|
Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer
|
20072490
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled deep fryers and return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.
The firm has received three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
ALDI stores nationwide from February 2018 through March 2018 for about $15.
Guangzhou Linkco Electrical Industries Limited, of China
ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Ill.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800