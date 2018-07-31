  1. Home
Additional Incidents Prompt Johnson Health Tech to Reannounce Recall of Matrix Fitness Ascent Trainers and Ellipticals Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Ascent Trainer® by Matrix and Matrix fitness elliptical
Hazard:

Moisture from user perspiration or cleaning liquids can build up in the power socket on the unit, causing a short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 31, 2018
Units:
About 3,000 (The trainers and ellipticals were previously recalled in January 2014.)
Consumer Contact:

Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.matrixfitness.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves previously recalled Matrix Fitness Ascent trainers® and Elliptical trainers installed from November 2011 through December 2012. All Ascent trainers and ellipticals have a swing-arm handle design, with pedals that rotate in an elliptical path. Units also have stationary handlebars. The Ascent Trainers® are similar to the elliptical machines, but include an incline function. Users operate the machines in a standing position. The ellipticals are black and silver-colored. The Ascent trainers are also black and silver-colored with an orange accent color on the machine's body and foot pedals. "Matrix" is printed on the machines body and handlebars. When assembled, the machines are about 70" high x 29" wide and 68" long. The machines involved in this recall have a decal at the center/bottom of the units with model numbers beginning with A-3x, A-5x/7x, or E-3x/5x/7x. This recall includes units with serial numbers beginning with EP304, EP306, or EP308, and with date codes of 1208 (YYMM) or prior.

 
Remedy:

Exercise facilities should immediately unplug the machines and contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free repair. Machines can be used in self-powered mode without needing to be plugged into an electrical outlet. Johnson is contacting purchasers of the recalled ellipticals directly

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 additional reports of sparking, smoking, “shorting out,” and/or melting at the power cord and socket. No injuries have been reported. These reports are in addition to the 44 incidents initially disclosed in the 2014 recall.

Sold At:

Johnson Health Tech North America to dealers, commercial fitness facilities such as health clubs and military facilities nationwide from November 2011 through December 2012 for between $6,000 to $11,000 depending on console installed.

Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech North America, Inc. of Cottage Grove, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-755
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

