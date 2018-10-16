Abond Group Recalls Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats Due to Drowning Hazard

The bath support seat fails to meet the federal safety standard including the requirements for stability. The bath seat can tip over or an infant can slip underneath the front support, posing a drowning hazard.
Abond Group at 800-886-7947 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.abondcorp.com and click on Safety Alerts and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats. The baby bath support is a rigid plastic seat attached to a foam mat for use in the bathtub. The foam mat is either blue, with the model code B9150BL, or gray, with the model code B9150GY, and features multiple suction cups on the underside. The affected seats have the date codes 1251-0916-enj-nacn or 1434-0617-enj-nacn printed on the underside of the mat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath support seats and contact Abond Group for a full refund.
None reported
Bealls Outlets nationwide and La Bebe Boutique in Midland, Texas, from October 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.
Abond Group, of Canada
Bealls Outlet of Bradenton, Fla., and La Bebe Boutique of Midland, Texas
