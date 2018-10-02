AAA Innovations Recalls Promotional Cooler/Grills Due to Fire Hazard

The wooden cabinet surrounding the grill can catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
AAA Innovations online at www.aaainnovations.com and click on Cooler/Grill Recall or call 800-426-7446 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a wooden cabinet, and comes with a separate cooler and grill compartment. The grills are used as display enhancers in retail, liquor, convenience and other stores and may have been received by consumers as promotional giveaways and at charity auctions. The cooler/grill units measures approximately 35 inches high 44 inches wide and 16 inches deep. The words “Tito’s Handmade Vodka” are inscribed on the front of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cooler/grills and contact AAA Innovations to receive a $125 incentive or a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of the wood surrounding the grill burning. No injuries have been reported.
Used as display enhancers in retail, liquor, convenience and other stores from June 2016 through September 2016 and may have been received by consumers as promotional giveaways and purchased at charity raffles after that time.
AAA Innovations, of Norwood N. J.
