A. O. Smith Recalls Ultra-Low NOx Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Ultra-Low NOx water heaters
Hazard:

The water heater’s gas burner screen develops tears. The water heater’s burner can then create excess radiant heat, posing a fire hazard if the water heater is installed directly on a wood or other combustible floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 8, 2018
Units:
About 616,000
Consumer Contact:

Consumers should go to www.waterheaterrecall.com, input their model and serial number and complete the form to determine if their water heater is subject to this recall. Consumers with Whirlpool, U.S. Craftmaster or American Water Heater brand water heaters can call toll-free 866-854-2793 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.  Consumers with Reliance, State, A. O. Smith, and Kenmore brand water heaters can call toll-free 866-880-4661 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes 30, 40 and 50 gallon natural or propane gas-fired Ultra-Low NOx emission gas water heaters. They are designed to comply with regulations in certain air quality districts in California, and were sold primarily in California. They were sold under the American, A. O. Smith, Kenmore, Reliance, State, U.S. Craftsmaster and Whirlpool brand names and manufactured from April 8, 2011 through August 1, 2016. Only water heaters with the first four digit serial numbers between 1115 and 1631, where the first four digits represent the year and week of production, are included in the recall. The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located next to the gas control valve/thermostat. The brand name is printed near the top of the water heater.  Consumers can look up their water heater’s serial number to see if it is affected by this recall at www.waterheaterrecall.com.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled water heaters and contact A.  O. Smith to determine if a free repair is necessary.    

Incidents/Injuries:

A. O. Smith has received six reports of fires occurring from a water heater installed directly on a combustible surface.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent contractors, plumbers, plumbing supply vendors and at various home improvement and hardware stores primarily in California from April 2011 through December 2016 for between $500 and $1,000.

Manufacturer(s):

A. O. Smith Corp., of Milwaukee, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
19-029
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

