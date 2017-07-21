ZORJAR Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The women’s scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Email ZORJAR at jameicheng@163.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes ZORJAR women’s fashion scarves. On Amazon.com the scarves were sold as “ZORJAR Women Beautiful Solid Color 100% Pure Silk Thin Long Shawl Wrap Scarf.” The recalled scarves have a metal tassel in either gold or silver attached to the corner of the scarf. The scarves measure about 43 inches long by 70 inches wide and weigh 0.5 ounces per square yard. The scarf has a small black side seam label stating “100% silk.” The scarves were sold in the following 26 colors: Salmon, Pink Yellow, Yellow, Watermelon, Red, Coffee, Royal Blue, Rose, Beige, Wine Red, Light Purple, Black, Blue Green, Blackish Green, Gradient Purple Pink, Gradient Khaki Pink, Gradient Beige Green, Gradient Beige Wine, Gradient Green, Gradient Orange, Gradient Watermelon, Gradient Yellow Green, Gradient Rose, Gradient Royal Blue, Gradient Light Blue, Gradient Light Purple and Gradient Khaki.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact the firm for a full refund. ZORJAR is directly contacting consumers who have purchased the scarves.
None reported
At www.amazon.com from February 2015 through May 2017 for between $23 and $25.
Zhe Jiang Yin Suo Zhi Ran You Xian Gong Si, of China
ZORJAR, of China
