YSN Imports Recalls Refillable Propane Cylinders Due to Fire, Explosion Hazards

The refillable propane cylinders can leak propane gas, posing fire and explosion hazards.
YSN Imports toll-free at 855-215-4970 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at flameking7685@stericycle.com or online at www.flameking.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul refillable propane cylinders used with outdoor appliances. The serial numbers are printed on the foot ring of the cylinder. The brand logo and size is printed on the front of the cylinder.
|
Brand
|
Size
|
Color
|
Serial Number Range
|
Flame King
|
14.1 oz.
|
blue
|
000001 through 004700
|
Flame King
|
16.4 oz.
|
green
|
000001 through 020800
|
Little Kamper
|
16 oz.
|
green
|
000001 through 020800
|
U-Haul
|
1 lb.
|
blue
|
000001 through 004700
|
U-Haul
|
1 lb.
|
green
|
000001 through 020800
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement propane cylinder.
The firm has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder. No injuries have been reported.
Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Kamps, Propane Depot, U-Haul and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.
YSN Imports Inc., DBA Flame King, of Gardena, Calif.
YSN Imports Inc., DBA Flame King, of Gardena, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800