  1. Home
  2. Recalls

YSN Imports Recalls Refillable Propane Cylinders Due to Fire, Explosion Hazards

Name of product:
Refillable propane cylinders
Hazard:

The refillable propane cylinders can leak propane gas, posing fire and explosion hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-186
Consumer Contact:

YSN Imports toll-free at 855-215-4970 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at flameking7685@stericycle.com or online at www.flameking.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul refillable propane cylinders used with outdoor appliances. The serial numbers are printed on the foot ring of the cylinder. The brand logo and size is printed on the front of the cylinder.

 

Brand

Size

Color

Serial Number Range

Flame King

14.1 oz.

blue

000001 through 004700

Flame King

16.4 oz.

green

000001 through 020800

Little Kamper

16 oz.

green

000001 through 020800

U-Haul

1 lb.

blue

000001 through 004700

U-Haul

1 lb.

green

000001 through 020800
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement propane cylinder.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Kamps, Propane Depot, U-Haul and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.

Importer(s):

YSN Imports Inc., DBA Flame King, of Gardena, Calif.

Distributor(s):

YSN Imports Inc., DBA Flame King, of Gardena, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Units:
About 24,000 (in addition, 1,100 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Fireworks Recalled By American Promotional Events Due to Burn and Injury Hazards
R.W. Beckett Recalls Fuel Oil Valves Due to Fire Hazard
Crownplace Brands Recalls Kerosene Lamp Burners Due to Burn and Fire Hazards
Franklin Fueling Systems Recalls Gas Station Hose/Swivel Fitting Sets
Crescent Point Energy Recalls To Inspect Propane Gas