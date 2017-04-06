Xootr Recalls Adult Kick Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The steer support can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Xootr at 800-816-2724 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@xootr.com or online at www.xootr.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Xootr adult kick scooters with the QuickClick push-button latching mechanism. The silver scooters are 30 inches long by 10 inches wide, and have a handlebar height of 36 inches. The Xootr logo is on the deck and lower section of the handlebar. The scooters have a plastic, wood or metal deck, and can be identified by a black push button located on the steer support.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact the firm to receive the free repair.
The firm has received six reports of breaks in steer supports, resulting in one report of scrapes and bruises from a fall.
Lajolla Swim and Sport, Nyce Wheels, San Francyclo and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Xootr.com from November 2016 through January 2017 for about $270.
Xootr of Old Forge, Pa.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800