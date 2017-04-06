  1. Home
Xootr Recalls Adult Kick Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Xootr adult kick scooters
Hazard:

The steer support can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 6, 2017
Recall number:
17-127
Consumer Contact:

Xootr at 800-816-2724 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@xootr.com or online at www.xootr.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Xootr adult kick scooters with the QuickClick push-button latching mechanism. The silver scooters are 30 inches long by 10 inches wide, and have a handlebar height of 36 inches. The Xootr logo is on the deck and lower section of the handlebar. The scooters have a plastic, wood or metal deck, and can be identified by a black push button located on the steer support.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact the firm to receive the free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of breaks in steer supports, resulting in one report of scrapes and bruises from a fall.

Units:
About 3,000
Sold At:

Lajolla Swim and Sport, Nyce Wheels, San Francyclo and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Xootr.com from November 2016 through January 2017 for about $270.

Manufacturer(s):

Xootr of Old Forge, Pa.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
