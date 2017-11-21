  1. Home
Woolino Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 21, 2017
Recall number:
18-042
Consumer Contact:

Woolino toll-free at 844-882-8080 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contact@woolino.com or online at www.woolino.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas. They have a blue, gray, lilac or lilac gray horizontal stripe print and a zipper that extends from the center of the neckline down to the left ankle. The sleepwear was sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2T. Woolino and the size are printed on the back of the neckline. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Woolino for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:

Clothes Pony and Caro Bambino stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Zulily.com and Woolino.com from May 2015 through November 2017 for between $50 and $60.

Importer(s):

Jojo Group LLC, of Rocky River, Ohio

Distributor(s):

Woolino, of Westlake, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 4,100
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

