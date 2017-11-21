Woolino Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Woolino toll-free at 844-882-8080 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contact@woolino.com or online at www.woolino.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas. They have a blue, gray, lilac or lilac gray horizontal stripe print and a zipper that extends from the center of the neckline down to the left ankle. The sleepwear was sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2T. Woolino and the size are printed on the back of the neckline.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Woolino for a full refund.
None Reported
Clothes Pony and Caro Bambino stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Zulily.com and Woolino.com from May 2015 through November 2017 for between $50 and $60.
Jojo Group LLC, of Rocky River, Ohio
Woolino, of Westlake, Ohio
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
