Wohali Outdoors Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Bass Pro Shops

Name of product:
Children’s three-piece pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 21, 2017
Units:
About 26,800 in the U.S. (In addition, 2,000 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Wohali toll-free at 833-282-0442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email cs@wohalioutdoors.com .

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves children’s 100 percent polyester, three-piece pajama sets that include a printed long-sleeve shirt, pants and a coordinating solid color robe that has matching printed lapels and cuffs. The sets have a printed label with “BASS PRO SHOPS” on the back of the neck of the long-sleeve shirt and robe and at the back of the pants. Each of the garments also has a sewn-in side label that has “RN number 74747” printed on it, and underneath that label another sewn-in label that has PO# 3515 or 3516, a style number, and the phone number 1-800-BASS PRO. Only sleepwear in the style numbers below and with a label identifying PO# 3515 or 3516 are included in the recall.

 

Style Number

Style Description

6904536

Deer Camo - pink print top and bottom; solid pink robe with pink print lapel and cuffs

6904537

Pretty Pony - pink print top and bottom; solid purple robe with pink print lapel and cuffs

6904538

Woodland Critters - white print top and bottom; solid pink (coral) robe with white print lapel and cuffs

6904539

Holiday Critters - cream print top and bottom; solid red robe with cream print lapel and cuffs

6904540

Deer Camo - tan print top and bottom; solid brown robe with tan print lapel and cuffs

6904541

Holiday Moose - gray print top and bottom; solid dark gray robe with gray print lapel and cuffs

6904542

Wolf - green print top and bottom; solid green robe with green print lapel and cuffs

6904543

Bear - gray print top and bottom; solid gray robe with gray print lapel and cuffs

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children and contact Wohali for instructions on receiving a pre-paid shipping label to return the pajama sets to Wohali in exchange for a full refund in the form of a Bass Pro gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Bass Pro Shops stores, catalog, and online at basspro.com from October 2016 through August 2017 for about $25.

Importer(s):

Wohali Outdoors LLC, of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-070
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

