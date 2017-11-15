Wholesale Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standards for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers.
Wholesale Fireworks toll-free at 855-534-3473 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT any day, or email wholesalefireworkscheyenne@yahoo.com .
Recall Details
This recall involves Toxic artillery rockets, Boom Box aerial shells and Detonator firecrackers.
|
Product
|
Quantity in Package
|
Product Description
|
UPC code/Model
|
Price
|
Toxic artillery rockets
|
Toxic Rockets were sold in a hanging package of six artillery rockets.
|
“Toxic” is printed on the rockets and on the top cardboard information label on the top of the package. The packaging has a red dragon on it surrounded with a black flame.
|
No model or UPC number
|
About $90
|
Boom Box aerial shells
|
Boom Box aerial shells were sold in a package of six.
|
The aerial shells measure about five inches high with their tube. “BOOM BOX” is printed on the aerial shells, tube and packaging. The fireworks are red with green fuses and measure about two inches high.
|
UPC code 820151600047 is printed on the top panel of the box.
|
About $13
|
Detonator firecrackers
|
Detonator firecrackers were sold in a package of 20, in two single columns of 10 brown and orange firecrackers with purple tissue paper by the fuse.
|
“Detonator” is printed on the firecrackers and on the package.
|
Model number FP5 is printed on the product. UPC number 201615861653 is printed on the back of the retail package.
|
About $50
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact Wholesale Fireworks for a full refund.
None reported
Wholesale Fireworks stores in Wyoming from June 2017 through August 2017 for between $13 and $90.
Wholesale Fireworks Inc., of Laramie, Wyo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800