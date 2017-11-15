  1. Home
Wholesale Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Fireworks
Hazard:

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standards for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 15, 2017
Recall number:
18-035
Consumer Contact:

Wholesale Fireworks toll-free at 855-534-3473 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT any day, or email wholesalefireworkscheyenne@yahoo.com .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Toxic artillery rockets, Boom Box aerial shells and Detonator firecrackers.

 

Product

Quantity in Package

Product Description

UPC code/Model

Price

Toxic artillery rockets

Toxic Rockets were sold in a hanging package of six artillery rockets.

“Toxic” is printed on the rockets and on the top cardboard information label on the top of the package. The packaging has a red dragon on it surrounded with a black flame.

No model or UPC number

About $90

Boom Box aerial shells

Boom Box aerial shells were sold in a package of six.

The aerial shells measure about five inches high with their tube. “BOOM BOX” is printed on the aerial shells, tube and packaging. The fireworks are red with green fuses and measure about two inches high.

UPC code 820151600047 is printed on the top panel of the box.

About $13

Detonator firecrackers

Detonator firecrackers were sold in a package of 20, in two single columns of 10 brown and orange firecrackers with purple tissue paper by the fuse.

“Detonator” is printed on the firecrackers and on the package.

Model number FP5 is printed on the product. UPC number 201615861653 is printed on the back of the retail package.

About $50
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact Wholesale Fireworks for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Wholesale Fireworks stores in Wyoming from June 2017 through August 2017 for between $13 and $90.

Distributor(s):

Wholesale Fireworks Inc., of Laramie, Wyo.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,700
