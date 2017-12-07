  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Westinghouse Portable Generators Recalled by MWE Investments Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Portable Inverter Generators
Hazard:

The portable generators can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 7, 2017
Recall number:
18-055
Consumer Contact:

MWE Investments toll-free at 855-944-3571 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@wpowereq.com , or online at www.westinghouseportablepower.com and click on “Product Safety” located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Westinghouse iGen2500 and iPro2500 portable inverter generators used to power appliances, cell phones or other electronic devices. The iGen2500 has a bright blue plastic cover and has “Westinghouse iGen2500” printed in white lettering on the side and on the front of the generator. The Westinghouse iPro2500 has a plastic gray cover. “Westinghouse iPro2500” is printed in white lettering on the side and front of the generator. The number of watts is also printed on the side. It reads 2200 Running Watts and 2500 Peak Watts. The generators measure about 20 inches long by 18 wide inches by 11 inches tall. They weigh about 49 pounds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact MWE Investments to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the recalled generators overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Amazon.com, apelectricgenerators.com, Climate Right.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Menards.com, PowerEquipmentDirect.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for between $580 and $600.

Importer(s):

MWE Investments of Columbus, Ohio

Distributor(s):

MWE Investments of Columbus, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 4,500
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

