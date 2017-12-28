  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Western Gas Recalls to Inspect Propane Gas Due To Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Propane (LP) Gas
Hazard:

The recalled propane does not contain sufficient levels of odorant that is added to propane to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
December 28, 2017
Units:
About 45.7 million gallons
Consumer Contact:

Western Gas toll-free at 833-444-1451 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@propaneawareness.com or online at www.propaneawareness.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers’ storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable cylinders (for use in recreational vehicles, barbeques, stoves and other appliances).  Only Propane tanks that have been inspected for the level of odorant or have been refilled prior to November 2017 are affected.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should not attempt to test the propane themselves. Instead, consumers who have propane delivered to storage tanks should immediately contact their supplier or Western Gas to determine whether their propane is affected and arrange for a free inspection. If the inspection confirms the propane contains insufficient levels of odorant, Western Gas will promptly arrange for additional odorization or replacement of the under-odorized propane. Consumers who have purchased a portable cylinder should contact the retailer or the Western Gas hotline to determine whether their propane is affected and if so, return the cylinder to the retailer for a replacement. Consumers should have carbon monoxide alarms in homes or other buildings that utilize gas. If consumers do smell even a faint odor of gas or a gas leak, they should immediately leave the building and call 911 or their gas supplier from a neighbor’s phone. Do not light a match, turn on a light or switch on anything electrical.     

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, delivered by various companies and sold by various retailers from April 2015 through October 2017.

Manufacturer(s):

Western Gas Partners LP, of The Woodlands, Texas

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-073
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Matrix Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standard; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Wholesale Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Fireworks Over America Recalls Fireworks Due to Burn, Fire, Impact Hazards
Manhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard
YSN Imports Recalls Refillable Propane Cylinders Due to Fire, Explosion Hazards