Western Gas Recalls to Inspect Propane Gas Due To Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled propane does not contain sufficient levels of odorant that is added to propane to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.
Western Gas toll-free at 833-444-1451 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@propaneawareness.com or online at www.propaneawareness.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers’ storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable cylinders (for use in recreational vehicles, barbeques, stoves and other appliances). Only Propane tanks that have been inspected for the level of odorant or have been refilled prior to November 2017 are affected.
Consumers should not attempt to test the propane themselves. Instead, consumers who have propane delivered to storage tanks should immediately contact their supplier or Western Gas to determine whether their propane is affected and arrange for a free inspection. If the inspection confirms the propane contains insufficient levels of odorant, Western Gas will promptly arrange for additional odorization or replacement of the under-odorized propane. Consumers who have purchased a portable cylinder should contact the retailer or the Western Gas hotline to determine whether their propane is affected and if so, return the cylinder to the retailer for a replacement. Consumers should have carbon monoxide alarms in homes or other buildings that utilize gas. If consumers do smell even a faint odor of gas or a gas leak, they should immediately leave the building and call 911 or their gas supplier from a neighbor’s phone. Do not light a match, turn on a light or switch on anything electrical.
None reported
Distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, delivered by various companies and sold by various retailers from April 2015 through October 2017.
Western Gas Partners LP, of The Woodlands, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800