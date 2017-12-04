  1. Home
West Elm Recalls Table Lamps Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Table lamps
Hazard:

The electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be cut or fray by the lamp’s adjustable joint, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 4, 2017
Recall number:
18-052
Consumer Contact:

West Elm toll-free at 866-577-9276 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET every day, or online at www.westelm.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves West Elm’s Industrial Task table lamps. The metal lamps have an on/off switch and an adjustable arm that locks at two angles. The head of the lamp has a tension that allows it to swivel to direct light. Some models have a USB port in the base. The lamps were sold in various colors and are about 33 inches tall and measure about 7 inches in diameter at the base. West Elm, the SKU# and the date of manufacture in Letter/YYYY format are printed on a sticker on the underside of the base. Dates of manufacture for the non-USB modes are C/2014 and later. All lamps with a USB port in the base are included in this recall. The SKU numbers for the recalled lamps are the following: 

 

SKU

Description

3967424

Industrial Task Lamp Workspace Antique Bronze

9353603

New Industrial Task Lamp USB Black/Antique Brass

9353645

New Industrial Task Lamp USB Polished Nickel

4638800

New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Teal

4639352

New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:White

4639329

New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Antique Brass

830703

LED New Industrial Task Lamp: Polished Nickel 

830760

LED New Industrial Task Lamp: White 

1127851

New Industrial Task Lamp: Antique Brass:LED:Antique Brass

1128008

New Industrial Task Lamp Black/Antique Brass:LED:Black/Antique Bras

6379200

New Industrial Task Lamp:Teal

1219963

New Industrial Task Lamp Black:CFL:Black

8170136

New Industrial Task Lamp:Plaster

1127778

Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Antique Brass

1128040

Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Black/Antique Brass

1128255

Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen

1128289

CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen

830737

CFL New Industrial Task Lamp Turmeric
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and return them to West Elm for a full refund, including return shipping. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 24 reports of the lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot. There have been no reports of injuries.

Sold At:

West Elm stores nationwide, West Elm’s catalog and online at www.westelm.com from June 2014 through October 2017 for about $130 for the lamp with a USB and for between $80 and $100 for the lamp without a USB.

Importer(s):

West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 43,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
