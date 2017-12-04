West Elm Recalls Table Lamps Due to Shock Hazard

The electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be cut or fray by the lamp’s adjustable joint, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers.
West Elm toll-free at 866-577-9276 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET every day, or online at www.westelm.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves West Elm’s Industrial Task table lamps. The metal lamps have an on/off switch and an adjustable arm that locks at two angles. The head of the lamp has a tension that allows it to swivel to direct light. Some models have a USB port in the base. The lamps were sold in various colors and are about 33 inches tall and measure about 7 inches in diameter at the base. West Elm, the SKU# and the date of manufacture in Letter/YYYY format are printed on a sticker on the underside of the base. Dates of manufacture for the non-USB modes are C/2014 and later. All lamps with a USB port in the base are included in this recall. The SKU numbers for the recalled lamps are the following:
|
SKU
|
Description
|
3967424
|
Industrial Task Lamp Workspace Antique Bronze
|
9353603
|
New Industrial Task Lamp USB Black/Antique Brass
|
9353645
|
New Industrial Task Lamp USB Polished Nickel
|
4638800
|
New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Teal
|
4639352
|
New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:White
|
4639329
|
New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Antique Brass
|
830703
|
LED New Industrial Task Lamp: Polished Nickel
|
830760
|
LED New Industrial Task Lamp: White
|
1127851
|
New Industrial Task Lamp: Antique Brass:LED:Antique Brass
|
1128008
|
New Industrial Task Lamp Black/Antique Brass:LED:Black/Antique Bras
|
6379200
|
New Industrial Task Lamp:Teal
|
1219963
|
New Industrial Task Lamp Black:CFL:Black
|
8170136
|
New Industrial Task Lamp:Plaster
|
1127778
|
Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Antique Brass
|
1128040
|
Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Black/Antique Brass
|
1128255
|
Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
|
1128289
|
CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
|
830737
|
CFL New Industrial Task Lamp Turmeric
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and return them to West Elm for a full refund, including return shipping.
The firm has received 24 reports of the lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot. There have been no reports of injuries.
West Elm stores nationwide, West Elm’s catalog and online at www.westelm.com from June 2014 through October 2017 for about $130 for the lamp with a USB and for between $80 and $100 for the lamp without a USB.
West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.
