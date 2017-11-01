VIV&LUL Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
This recall involves two styles of children’s two-piece pajama sets. The first pajama set is a gray long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 93 percent modal and 7 percent spandex. The shirt has pink trim at the neckline with a pink bow. The text “Happy Day V&L” is printed in pink and white on the center front of the shirt and has a sewn-in side seam label stating “VIV&LUL DL118106.” The second pajama set is a yellow, white and blue plaid print, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 100 percent cotton. The top has four buttons down the center and a sewn-in side seam label stating “VIV&LUL V215770.” Both styles were sold in sizes 110cm (4-5 years), 120cm (6-7 years), 130cm (8-9 years), 140cm (10-11 years), 150cm (12-13 years) and 160cm (14-15 years).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact VIV&LUL for a full refund. The firm is contacting purchasers directly.
Amazon.com from January 2017 through October 2017 for between $11 and $17.
