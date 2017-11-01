  1. Home
VIV&LUL Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 1, 2017
Recall number:
18-019
Consumer Contact:

VIV&LUL by email at tracy@saihui.com or online at www.vivlul.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of children’s two-piece pajama sets. The first pajama set is a gray long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 93 percent modal and 7 percent spandex.  The shirt has pink trim at the neckline with a pink bow. The text “Happy Day V&L” is printed in pink and white on the center front of the shirt and has a sewn-in side seam label stating “VIV&LUL DL118106.” The second pajama set is a yellow, white and blue plaid print, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 100 percent cotton. The top has four buttons down the center and a sewn-in side seam label stating “VIV&LUL V215770.” Both styles were sold in sizes 110cm (4-5 years), 120cm (6-7 years), 130cm (8-9 years), 140cm (10-11 years), 150cm (12-13 years) and 160cm (14-15 years).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact VIV&LUL for a full refund. The firm is contacting purchasers directly.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com from January 2017 through October 2017 for between $11 and $17.

Manufacturer(s):

VIV&LUL, of China

Importer(s):

VIV&LUL, of China

Distributor(s):

VIV&LUL, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 950
