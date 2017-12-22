Vilo Home Recalls Marseille Dining Benches Due to Fall Hazard

The foam seat cushion and base can crack in the middle and cause the bench to collapse, posing a fall hazard.
Vilo Home toll-free at 833-321-2715 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at service@vilohome.net.
Recall Details
The recall involves Marseille dining benches with four legs. The benches were sold in black and brown with beige linen seat cushions. The benches were made of rubber wood. The bench measures about 52 inches by 18 inches wide. The model number is VH1103 and can be found on the product label on the bottom of the bench.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled benches and contact Vilo Home for a full refund.
Vilo Home has received two reports of the benches cracking in the middle and collapsing. No injuries have been reported.
Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Hayneedle.com and various home furnishing stores nationwide from June 2017 through September 2017 for about $150.
Golden Forest, of Vietnam
Vilo Home Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
Vilo Home Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800