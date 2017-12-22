  1. Home
Vilo Home Recalls Marseille Dining Benches Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Marseille dining benches
Hazard:

The foam seat cushion and base can crack in the middle and cause the bench to collapse, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 22, 2017
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Vilo Home toll-free at 833-321-2715 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at service@vilohome.net.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Marseille dining benches with four legs. The benches were sold in black and brown with beige linen seat cushions. The benches were made of rubber wood. The bench measures about 52 inches by 18 inches wide. The model number is VH1103 and can be found on the product label on the bottom of the bench.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled benches and contact Vilo Home for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vilo Home has received two reports of the benches cracking in the middle and collapsing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Hayneedle.com and various home furnishing stores nationwide from June 2017 through September 2017 for about $150.

Manufacturer(s):

Golden Forest, of Vietnam

Importer(s):

Vilo Home Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Vilo Home Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
18-071
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise