TriggerTech Recalls Crossbow And RifleTriggers Due to Injury Hazard

TriggerTech Carbide crossbow and rifle triggers
Carbide rollers on the triggers can crack causing the weapon to discharge without trigger activation, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

Replace
July 12, 2017
17-185
TriggerTech toll-free at 888-795-1485 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at www.triggertech.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

This recall involves TriggerTech carbide triggers, including the Rem 700 Carbide Triggers, the AR15 Carbide Triggers, and the Excalibur, Mission, Killer Instinct, and Parker Crossbow Triggers. The various carbide triggers used in crossbows can be identified by the model number and corresponding serial number or date code.  The serial number/date code can be found on the side of the Rem 700 and AR15 triggers, and on the bottom of the Killer Instinct, Excalibur, Mission, and Parker triggers. The recalled products all have carbide rollers.

 

Carbide Trigger Identification

Model

Serial Number

Date Code

Rem 700

2088-2090, 6501-7500, 9226-9999, 10000, 12001-12003

BAR001-BAR189, BBR001-BBR005

AR15

N/A

ALC001-ALC020, ALS001-ALS017, BAFC001-BAFC007, BALC001-BALC004, BAC001-BAC092, BAS001-BAS034, BBLC001-BBLC019, BBLS001-BBLS003, BBC001-BBC107, BBS001-BBS013, BCS001-BCS002, BCLC001-BCLC001, BCC001-BCC008

Killer Instinct

2121-2160, 2202-2241, 2261-2321, 2326-2358, 2449-2499, 5224-5265, 5269-5270, 5290, 5301, 5307-5365, 5367-5561, 9131-9225

BCK001-BCK032, BEK001-BEK108

Excalibur

2448, 2500, 4113-4332, 4345-4448, 5077, 5088-5180

BAE001-BAE095, BCE001-BCE061, BDE001-BDE029, BFE001-BFE020, BGE001-BGE039

Mission

2086-2087, 2091-2120, 2161-2201, 2242-2260, 2322-2325, 2425-2447, 5181-5222

N/A

Parker

2359-2424

N/A
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled triggers and contact the firm for a free replacement trigger with stainless steel rollers. TriggerTech will offer a full refund instead of the replacement trigger if the recalled item has been discontinued.

TriggerTech has received 16 reports of broken carbide rollers, one incident involving weapon discharge without trigger activation. No reports of injuries.

CanadaAmmo ,Wyvern Creations and other stores nationwide and online at www.triggertech.com from June 2015 to August 2016  for between $120 and$ 190.

TriggerTech, of Mississauga, Canada

Canada
About 2,000 (in addition, about 2,000 were sold in Canada)
