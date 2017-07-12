TriggerTech Recalls Crossbow And RifleTriggers Due to Injury Hazard

Carbide rollers on the triggers can crack causing the weapon to discharge without trigger activation, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.
TriggerTech toll-free at 888-795-1485 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at www.triggertech.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TriggerTech carbide triggers, including the Rem 700 Carbide Triggers, the AR15 Carbide Triggers, and the Excalibur, Mission, Killer Instinct, and Parker Crossbow Triggers. The various carbide triggers used in crossbows can be identified by the model number and corresponding serial number or date code. The serial number/date code can be found on the side of the Rem 700 and AR15 triggers, and on the bottom of the Killer Instinct, Excalibur, Mission, and Parker triggers. The recalled products all have carbide rollers.
|
Carbide Trigger Identification
|
Model
|
Serial Number
|
Date Code
|
Rem 700
|
2088-2090, 6501-7500, 9226-9999, 10000, 12001-12003
|
BAR001-BAR189, BBR001-BBR005
|
AR15
|
N/A
|
ALC001-ALC020, ALS001-ALS017, BAFC001-BAFC007, BALC001-BALC004, BAC001-BAC092, BAS001-BAS034, BBLC001-BBLC019, BBLS001-BBLS003, BBC001-BBC107, BBS001-BBS013, BCS001-BCS002, BCLC001-BCLC001, BCC001-BCC008
|
Killer Instinct
|
2121-2160, 2202-2241, 2261-2321, 2326-2358, 2449-2499, 5224-5265, 5269-5270, 5290, 5301, 5307-5365, 5367-5561, 9131-9225
|
BCK001-BCK032, BEK001-BEK108
|
Excalibur
|
2448, 2500, 4113-4332, 4345-4448, 5077, 5088-5180
|
BAE001-BAE095, BCE001-BCE061, BDE001-BDE029, BFE001-BFE020, BGE001-BGE039
|
Mission
|
2086-2087, 2091-2120, 2161-2201, 2242-2260, 2322-2325, 2425-2447, 5181-5222
|
N/A
|
Parker
|
2359-2424
|
N/A
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled triggers and contact the firm for a free replacement trigger with stainless steel rollers. TriggerTech will offer a full refund instead of the replacement trigger if the recalled item has been discontinued.
TriggerTech has received 16 reports of broken carbide rollers, one incident involving weapon discharge without trigger activation. No reports of injuries.
CanadaAmmo ,Wyvern Creations and other stores nationwide and online at www.triggertech.com from June 2015 to August 2016 for between $120 and$ 190.
TriggerTech, of Mississauga, Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800