Toys“R”Us Recalls Clay Craft Kits Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold at Babies“R”Us and Toys“R”Us

Mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
Toys“R”Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “totally me!” clay craft kits. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. The “totally me!” logo is printed on the front of the craft kit box.
The clay craft kits contain:
- two bricks of air dry acrylic paints
- paint brush
- three sculpting tools
- plastic rolling pin
- sponge
- 19.5” x 15.25” instructional work mat
- two texture rollers
- plastic clay cutting tool
- 12” ribbon
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled craft kits and return them to Babies“R”Us or Toys“R”Us for a full refund or store credit.
The firm has received three reports of mold in the clay. No injuries have been reported.
Babies“R”Us and Toys“R”Us stores nationwide from January 2017 through October 2017 for about $10.
Toys“R”Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.
