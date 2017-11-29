  1. Home
Toys“R”Us Recalls Clay Craft Kits Due to Risk of Mold Exposure; Sold at Babies“R”Us and Toys“R”Us

Name of product:
Clay craft kits
Hazard:

Mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 29, 2017
Recall number:
18-045
Consumer Contact:

Toys“R”Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “totally me!” clay craft kits. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. The “totally me!” logo is printed on the front of the craft kit box.

The clay craft kits contain:

  • two bricks of air dry acrylic paints
  • paint brush
  • three sculpting tools
  • plastic rolling pin
  • sponge
  • 19.5” x 15.25” instructional work mat
  • two texture rollers
  • plastic clay cutting tool
  • 12” ribbon
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled craft kits and return them to Babies“R”Us or Toys“R”Us for a full refund or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of mold in the clay. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Babies“R”Us and Toys“R”Us stores nationwide from January 2017 through October 2017 for about $10.

Importer(s):

Toys“R”Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.

Distributor(s):

Toys“R”Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 6,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

