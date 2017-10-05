Toys “R” Us Recalls Infant Wiggle Balls Due to Choking Hazard

The wiggle ball’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.
Toys “R” Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys also called a giggle ball. The blue ball has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green and yellow rubber knobs around the ball. The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate. The recalled wiggle balls have model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled balls, take them away from babies and return them to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.
The firm has received six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children's mouths.
Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores nationwide from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.
Toys “R” Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.
