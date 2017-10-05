  1. Home
Toys “R” Us Recalls Infant Wiggle Balls Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Bruin infant wiggle ball toys
Hazard:

The wiggle ball’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 5, 2017
Recall number:
18-004
Consumer Contact:

Toys “R” Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys also called a giggle ball. The blue ball has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green and yellow rubber knobs around the ball. The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate. The recalled wiggle balls have model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled balls, take them away from babies and return them to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children's mouths.

Sold Exclusively At:

Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores nationwide from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.

Importer(s):

Toys “R” Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.

Distributor(s):

Toys “R” Us Inc., of Wayne, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 29,700 (about 3,000 were sold in Canada)
