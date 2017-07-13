  1. Home
TOMY Recalls Munching Max Chipmunk Toys Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys
Hazard:

Parts inside the toy can break creating a sharp point that can penetrate the surface of the toy, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-188
Consumer Contact:

TOMY International toll-free at 866-725- 4407 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday or online at http://recall.tomy.com. Consumers can also visit www.tomy.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys with item number L27578. “Tomy,” “Lamaze” and the item number are printed on a sewn-in fabric label near the tail of the toy. The stuffed toy is multi-colored with a white clip on the head of the chipmunk. When the clip is pulled, the chipmunk toy vibrates and simulates eating the cloth nut attached to its arm.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact TOMY International to receive a free replacement toy and a TOMY online store coupon. 

Incidents/Injuries:

TOMY International has received one report of a minor laceration injury to a child’s hand.

Sold At:

Babies R Us, Toy R Us and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2016 through July 2017 for about $16.

Importer(s):

TOMY International Inc., of Oak Brook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 9,300 (In addition, 4,700 were sold in Canada)
