Todd Snyder Recalls Sweatshirts Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

Name of product:
Todd Snyder + Champion brand sweatshirts
Hazard:

The sweatshirts fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 14, 2017
Units:
About 2,100 in the U.S. (In addition, 40 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Todd Snyder toll-free at 866-897-0333 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@toddsnyder.com or online at www.toddsnyder.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Todd Snyder + Champion brand men’s 100 percent cotton brushed fleece knit, long-sleeve, reverse weave sweatshirts. They have ribbed side gussets and a Champion applique logo on the left wrist. “Champion Processed Sportswear + Todd Snyder New York” is printed on a label at the neck. The SoulCycle sweatshirts have a SoulCycle logo on the front. 

 

Product Description

Colors

Sizes

Plain sweatshirt

(Style Numbers KN0410700 and KN041)

Midnight Navy, Park Green, Black, Vintage Green, Surplus, Mast Blue, Washed Olive, Navy and Crimson

Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL

Sweatshirt with SoulCycle logo

Midnight Navy

Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sweatshirts and contact Todd Snyder to return them for a full refund plus a $50 gift card. Consumers who purchased the sweatshirts online will be contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bloomingdale’s, Hush Life Boutique, SoulCycle and Todd Snyder stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.net-a-porter.com, www.soulcycle.com and www.toddsnyder.com from August 2014 through October 2017 for between $140 and $150.

Manufacturer(s):

WS and Co., of Canada

Importer(s):

WS and Co., of Canada

Distributor(s):

Todd Snyder, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
18-061
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

