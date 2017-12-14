Todd Snyder Recalls Sweatshirts Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

The sweatshirts fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users.
Todd Snyder toll-free at 866-897-0333 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@toddsnyder.com or online at www.toddsnyder.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Todd Snyder + Champion brand men’s 100 percent cotton brushed fleece knit, long-sleeve, reverse weave sweatshirts. They have ribbed side gussets and a Champion applique logo on the left wrist. “Champion Processed Sportswear + Todd Snyder New York” is printed on a label at the neck. The SoulCycle sweatshirts have a SoulCycle logo on the front.
Product Description
Colors
Sizes
Plain sweatshirt
(Style Numbers KN0410700 and KN041)
Midnight Navy, Park Green, Black, Vintage Green, Surplus, Mast Blue, Washed Olive, Navy and Crimson
Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL
Sweatshirt with SoulCycle logo
Midnight Navy
Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sweatshirts and contact Todd Snyder to return them for a full refund plus a $50 gift card. Consumers who purchased the sweatshirts online will be contacted directly by the firm.
None reported
Bloomingdale’s, Hush Life Boutique, SoulCycle and Todd Snyder stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.net-a-porter.com, www.soulcycle.com and www.toddsnyder.com from August 2014 through October 2017 for between $140 and $150.
WS and Co., of Canada
Todd Snyder, of New York, N.Y.
