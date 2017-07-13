TJX Recalls Glass Beer Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at HomeGoods Stores

The glass beer mug can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.
HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves 16.9 ounce (500 ml) glass beer mugs. The mugs have a label attached to the side of the mug that reads: “Handmade in Poland.” A second label on the bottom of the mug has the HomeGoods style number 069386.
Consumers should immediately stop heating or using the recalled glass beer mugs with hot liquid and return them to the nearest HomeGoods store for a full refund.
None reported in the U.S. HomeGoods has received two reports of the glass beer mugs breaking in Canada when heated or used with hot liquids, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.
HomeGoods stores nationwide from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $4.
The TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, Mass.
