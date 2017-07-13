  1. Home
TJX Recalls Glass Beer Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at HomeGoods Stores

Name of product:
Glass beer mugs
Hazard:

The glass beer mug can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-187
Consumer Contact:

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 16.9 ounce (500 ml) glass beer mugs. The mugs have a label attached to the side of the mug that reads: “Handmade in Poland.”  A second label on the bottom of the mug has the HomeGoods style number 069386.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop heating or using the recalled glass beer mugs with hot liquid and return them to the nearest HomeGoods store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the U.S. HomeGoods has received two reports of the glass beer mugs breaking in Canada when heated or used with hot liquids, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.

Sold Exclusively At:

HomeGoods stores nationwide from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $4.  

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Poland
Units:
About 500 (in addition, about 1,500 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
