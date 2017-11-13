  1. Home
Tech Drift Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

Name of product:
Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 14, 2017
Recall number:
18-031
Consumer Contact:

Tech Drift at 800-491-0264 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email techdriftmyk@gmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tech Drift self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. Hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black and white.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Tech Drift for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.techdrift.com and www.amazon.com from December 2015 through April 2016 for between $400 and $500.

Importer(s):

Tech Drift, of Los Angeles, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 100
