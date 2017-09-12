  1. Home
Target Recalls Room Essentials 4-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

En Español
Name of product:
Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-223
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.Target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers sold in three colors. The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep. Model number 249-05-0103 (black), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple) is printed on the product’s packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Consumers should return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Denmark
Units:
About 175,000 (in addition, about 3,000 units were sold in Canada)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise