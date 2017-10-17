  1. Home
Target Recalls Leather Pouf Ottoman Due to Suffocation and Choking Hazards

Name of product:
Room Essentials leather pouf ottoman
Hazard:

The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 17, 2017
Recall number:
18-009
Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes black, leather pouf ottomans filled with polystyrene beads. They measure about 22 3/16 inches long by 22 3/16 inches wide by 17 11/16 inches high.  ‘Room Essentials’ and model number 249-19-1286 are printed on a white tag which is sewn into the seam of the product. The model number can also be found on the sales receipt.

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $35.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 7,500
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
