Target Recalls Leather Pouf Ottoman Due to Suffocation and Choking Hazards

The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.
Recall Details
This recall includes black, leather pouf ottomans filled with polystyrene beads. They measure about 22 3/16 inches long by 22 3/16 inches wide by 17 11/16 inches high. ‘Room Essentials’ and model number 249-19-1286 are printed on a white tag which is sewn into the seam of the product. The model number can also be found on the sales receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.
None reported
Target stores nationwide and online from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $35.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800