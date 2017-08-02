  1. Home
Sweet Bamboo Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s two-piece woven pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 2, 2017
Recall number:
17-197
Consumer Contact:

Sweet Bamboo toll-free at 888-408-2822 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.mysweetbamboo.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 50 percent polyester and 50 percent viscose from bamboo, woven two-piece, short-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in four colors: dark blue gingham, light blue gingham, purple gingham and black pin dot. The pajamas tops have white buttons down the front and the bottoms have an elastic waistband. The pajamas were sold in sizes 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5 and 6 years. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Sweet Bamboo for a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.mysweetbamboo.com from February 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.  

Importer(s):

Sweet Bamboo, of Carlsbad, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Sweet Bamboo, of Carlsbad, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 500
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

