Sweet Bamboo Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Sweet Bamboo toll-free at 888-408-2822 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.mysweetbamboo.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s 50 percent polyester and 50 percent viscose from bamboo, woven two-piece, short-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in four colors: dark blue gingham, light blue gingham, purple gingham and black pin dot. The pajamas tops have white buttons down the front and the bottoms have an elastic waistband. The pajamas were sold in sizes 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5 and 6 years.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Sweet Bamboo for a full refund.
None reported
Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.mysweetbamboo.com from February 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.
Sweet Bamboo, of Carlsbad, Calif.
