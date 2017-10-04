Suunto Recalls Wireless Tank Transmitter and Tank POD Due to Injury Hazard

The exterior plastic case of the Wireless Tank Transmitter and Wireless Tank POD can burst during pre-dive pressure testing, posing an injury hazard.
Suunto Customer Support toll free at 855-258-0900, anytime or online at http://www.suunto.com/. A list of dealers and authorized service centers can be found at www.suunto.com/dealer-locator. Consumers can also use the free Suunto Online Service Request at www.suunto.com/servicerequest to schedule a picked up from their home or office.
Recall Details
This recall involves Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitters and Tank PODs: The Suunto Tank POD has a black cone-shaped plastic case with SUUNTO TANK POD, MADE IN FINLAND printed in gray color on the case and a transparent plastic base. See photos below.
Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter
Suunto Tank POD
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wireless Tank Transmitter and Wireless Tank POD and return them to a Suunto dealer or Suunto Authorized Service Center for free inspection and repair.
There have been two incidents of the transmitters bursting during dry land pressure testing, including one report of bruising.
Nationwide at retailers specializing in scuba diving equipment from October 2003 to April 2017 for about $440.
SUUNTO OY of Vantaa, Finland.
