Suunto Recalls Wireless Tank Transmitter and Tank POD Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Wireless Tank Transmitter and Tank POD
Hazard:

The exterior plastic case of the Wireless Tank Transmitter and Wireless Tank POD can burst during pre-dive pressure testing, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 4, 2017
Recall number:
18-003
Consumer Contact:

Suunto Customer Support toll free at 855-258-0900, anytime or online at http://www.suunto.com/. A list of dealers and authorized service centers can be found at www.suunto.com/dealer-locator. Consumers can also use the free Suunto Online Service Request at www.suunto.com/servicerequest to schedule a picked up from their home or office.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitters and Tank PODs: The Suunto Tank POD has a black cone-shaped plastic case with SUUNTO TANK POD, MADE IN FINLAND printed in gray color on the case and a transparent plastic base. See photos below.

 

Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter

  • Reference Nos. SS019098000 and SS005397000
  • Suunto Wireless Tank Pressure Transmitter has a black cone-shaped plastic case – with “SUUNTO, FINLAND” printed on top of the case and a transparent or black plastic base.
  • Size: diameter approximately 4 cm, length approximately 8 cm

Suunto Tank POD

  • Reference No. SS020306000
  • Suunto Tank POD has black cone-shaped plastic case with “SUUNTO TANK POD, MADE IN FINLAND” printed in gray color on the case and a transparent plastic base.
  • Size: diameter approximately 4 cm, length approximately 8 cm
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wireless Tank Transmitter and Wireless Tank POD and return them to a Suunto dealer or Suunto Authorized Service Center for free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been two incidents of the transmitters bursting during dry land pressure testing, including one report of bruising.  

Sold At:

Nationwide at retailers specializing in scuba diving equipment from October 2003 to April 2017 for about $440.

Importer(s):

SUUNTO OY of Vantaa, Finland.

Distributor(s):

SUUNTO OY of Vantaa, Finland.

Manufactured In:
Finland
Units:
About 35,500 (in addition, about 4,000 in Canada)
