  1. Home
  2. Recalls

SRAM Recalls Bicycle Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Bicycle brakes
Hazard:

A rivet in the brake assembly can loosen or disengage, resulting in brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 4, 2017
Recall number:
18-002
Consumer Contact:

SRAM at 800-346-2928 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Fridays or online at www.sram.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Avid SD7 bicycle mechanical rim brake. There is a date code stamped on the back of the brake arm with the date format DDMMYY representing the day, month and year of manufacture. The brakes were sold separately by SRAM and were also installed as original equipment on ElliptiGO model 11R elliptical cycles.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brakes and contact SRAM to receive free replacement brakes and installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

SRAM has received five reports of loose or detached rivets. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Specialty bike stores nationwide and online at www.jenson.com and www.REI.com from June 2014 to May 2017 for about $40, and installed as original equipment on ElliptiGO model 11R elliptical cycles from October 2014 to May 2017 for about $3,500.

Importer(s):

SRAM LLC, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Units:
About 7,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

SRAM Recalls Bicycle Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Resistance Tubes Due to Injury Hazard
Pro-Tec Recalls Multisport Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Renthal Recalls Motorcycle Clip-on Handlebars Due to Crash Hazard
Smith Recalls Ski and Snowboard Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury