SRAM Recalls Bicycle Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

A rivet in the brake assembly can loosen or disengage, resulting in brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
SRAM at 800-346-2928 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Fridays or online at www.sram.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Avid SD7 bicycle mechanical rim brake. There is a date code stamped on the back of the brake arm with the date format DDMMYY representing the day, month and year of manufacture. The brakes were sold separately by SRAM and were also installed as original equipment on ElliptiGO model 11R elliptical cycles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brakes and contact SRAM to receive free replacement brakes and installation instructions.
SRAM has received five reports of loose or detached rivets. No injuries have been reported.
Specialty bike stores nationwide and online at www.jenson.com and www.REI.com from June 2014 to May 2017 for about $40, and installed as original equipment on ElliptiGO model 11R elliptical cycles from October 2014 to May 2017 for about $3,500.
SRAM LLC, of Chicago, Ill.
