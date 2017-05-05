  1. Home
  3. Springs Window Fashions Recalls Lithium Batteries Sold with Motorized Window Coverings Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Motorized window coverings with lithium batteries
Hazard:

The lithium batteries that power the motorized window coverings can overheat, leak or discharge, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 5, 2017
Recall number:
17-743
Consumer Contact:

Springs Window Fashions at 800-221-6352 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at motorization.support@springswindowfashions.com or online at www.SpringsWindowFashions.com and click on “Product Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves custom motorized window coverings that were sold with Zeus brand AA lithium batteries. Window coverings with batteries included in this recall were sold under the Bali, Graber, and Signature Series brands, and as private labeled products of Blinds Galore and JCP Home. The custom window coverings include cellular, roller, Roman (fabric and natural shades), pleated, sheer and layered shades, and wood blinds. Only Zeus brand AA lithium batteries are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the Zeus brand batteries from the window coverings. Springs Window Fashions will ship batteries and instructions directly to consumers. Consumers can contact Springs Window Fashions for additional information.

Incidents/Injuries:

Springs Window Fashions has received four reports that the batteries overheated, leaked or discharged, including one report of a minor burn.

Units:
About 59,100 in the U.S. (in addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Budget Blinds, Gotcha Covered, Home Depot, Lowe’s, JC Penney, Menards and independent Graber dealers nationwide, and online at Blinds.com from December 2015 through November 2016 for between $250 and $1,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Springs Window Fashions LLC, of Middleton, Wisc. (window coverings), Great Power Battery (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. of China  (batteries)

Manufactured In:
China (batteries)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

