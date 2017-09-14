Southwire Recalls Globe and Snow Globe Stake Lights Due to Fire Hazard

Light refraction through the stake lights can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity, posing a fire hazard.
Southwire toll-free at 888-847-8709 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, online at www.southwire.com, www.southwire.ca or www.moonrays.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Moonrays brand large mystic globe and winter-themed snow globe stake lights. The lawn and garden decorations are plastic globes mounted on a metal stake that can be inserted into the ground. Water and antifreeze allows glitter inside the globe to float. The winter-themed light stake is framed by a snowman, Christmas Tree, Santa Claus or reindeer. The solar powered lights also contain LED bulbs that run on AA NI-cd or AA-NI-Mh rechargeable batteries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stake lights and contact Southwire to return the product for a refund.
Southwire has received nine reports of incidents including heat-related damage to nearby property such as grass, deck posts and house siding. No injuries have been reported.
Moonrays and home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through March 2017 for about $20.
Southwire Company LLC, of Carrollton, Ga., and Southwire Canada Company of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
