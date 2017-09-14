  1. Home
Southwire Recalls Globe and Snow Globe Stake Lights Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Moonrays mystic globe and snow globe stake lights
Hazard:

Light refraction through the stake lights can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 14, 2017
Recall number:
17-224
Consumer Contact:

Southwire toll-free at 888-847-8709 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, online at www.southwire.comwww.southwire.ca or www.moonrays.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Moonrays brand large mystic globe and winter-themed snow globe stake lights. The lawn and garden decorations are plastic globes mounted on a metal stake that can be inserted into the ground. Water and antifreeze allows glitter inside the globe to float. The winter-themed light stake is framed by a snowman, Christmas Tree, Santa Claus or reindeer. The solar powered lights also contain LED bulbs that run on AA NI-cd or AA-NI-Mh rechargeable batteries.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stake lights and contact Southwire to return the product for a refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Southwire has received nine reports of incidents including heat-related damage to nearby property such as grass, deck posts and house siding. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Moonrays and home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through March 2017 for about $20.  

Importer(s):

Southwire Company LLC, of Carrollton, Ga., and Southwire Canada Company of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. 

Distributor(s):

Southwire Company LLC, of Carrollton, Ga., and Southwire Canada Company of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. 

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 8,700 (in addition, about 10,000 units were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
